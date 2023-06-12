MadeGood, a company that makes allergy-friendly, better-for-you snacks, is releasing its first-ever breakfast product. MadeGood Mornings Soft Baked Oat Bars will be landing on U.S. shelves at Whole Foods and Target, and on madegoodfoods.com starting this month.

The bars will be offered in Blueberry, Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon Bun flavors and topped with a vegan chocolate drizzle. MadeGood Mornings Soft Baked Oat Bars are soft, chewy, and (according to the company) the right amount of sweet. The grab-and-go bars are vegan, free from the most common allergens (safe for school), baked with organic ingredients and gluten-free oats, and contain nutrients from vegetables.