Snax-Sational Brands’ popcorn brand, including Cookie Pop, Cereal Pop and Candy Pop, has officially expanded its portfolio offerings to further innovate the snacking aisle with the introduction of the PB&J Pop popcorn variety, featuring Smucker’s grape and strawberry jelly flavors, combined with Jif peanut butter flavor, debuting this month with a full nationwide retail roll-out.

PB&J Pop, inspired by Smucker’s jelly and Jif peanut butter, reportedly blends the smooth, nutty richness of Jif peanut butter flavor with the fruity sweetness of Smucker’s jelly, all drizzled over crunchy popcorn. The snack is a throwback to after-school snacks for adults and lunch box memories, reimagined for today’s snack lovers.

Consumers can find the PB&J grape flavor 24-oz bags in Costco locations across the Pacific Northwest, and additionally the 5.25-oz PB&J grape bag available at Stop and Shop and Winn-Dixie. Kicking off the new year, Burlington and Five Below will carry both the PB&J grape & Strawberry 5.25-oz flavors, as well. The popcorn will also be available at cookiepopcandypop.com for online ordering.

“We are excited about the introduction of our latest innovation, PB&J Pop in both grape and strawberry. The response to our initial seeding through consumer focus groups and commercial clients has been overwhelming, generating anticipation in the category like we haven't seen in recent times,” states Mike Hagan, CEO of Snaxsational Brands. “Expectations are high, as customers are already reaching out to secure distribution of this unique product across the market. We listened to our customers and have heard you! Snaxsational Brands is thrilled to bring this American classic to its customers and continue delivering products that truly resonate with them.”

“We are pleased to be the first licensee to collaborate with Smucker’s and Jif to create and deliver innovation in the category,” states Frank Florio, founder/creator of Cookie/Candy Pop and chief innovation officer of Snaxsational Brands.

"We are thrilled to partner with Snax-Sational Brands to help PB&J fans enjoy the flavors of Jif peanut butter and Smucker’s fruit spreads in an exciting new way,” says Nicole Massey, VP marketing, frozen handhelds and spreads at J.M. Smucker. “These classic flavors paired with popcorn bring a delicious twist to a perfect anytime snack.”

This licensing partnership was brought to life by J.M. Smuckers’ licensing agency, Brand Central, LLC.

