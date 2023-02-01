Tate & Lyle, a provider of ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, is pleased to announce the launch of its new brand.

According to the company, the rebrand of Tate & Lyle is an important milestone in the transformation of its business to become a purpose-led, growth-focused specialty food and beverage solutions business. At the heart of the brand, is the company’s new narrative: “Science, Solutions, Society,” the promise Tate & Lyle makes to its customers, and the way in which it will deliver its purpose.

Nick Hampton, chief executive, Tate & Lyle, says, “Our commitment to Science, Solutions, Society was born out of a deep understanding of our purpose, ‘Transforming Lives through the Science of Food.’ After all, everything Tate & Lyle does is rooted in science. It’s through R&D and innovation—our understanding of the science of food—that we have the greatest impact, not only by supporting healthy living through our ingredients and solutions but because, by growing our business, we can also have a wider positive impact on our communities and the planet.”

Hampton adds, “We are really excited to be able to share our new brand today—it truly reflects who we now are as a business and our ambition for the future, building on over 160 years of innovation.”

Helen Bass, global head of marketing and insights, Tate & Lyle, comments, “As the design work was evolving, we discovered very early on the incredible power of having an ‘and’—an ampersand—in our name. It is not just distinctive but communicates that Tate & Lyle can, and does, bring more. It shows a continuous curiosity and restlessness to solve challenges, go the extra mile and exceed its own and others’ expectations in the broader world. Therefore the ‘power of and’ became a key part of the design.”

Bass concludes, “This rebrand is not just a new logo or colors; it is a beacon of change for our organization, creating a distinctive new brand, one powerful narrative, that stands out and brings it to life for ourselves and our customers.”

Tate & Lyle engaged global creative design agency Bulletproof to carry out this rebrand project. They devised a strategy, built a brand identity, and then tested the new look and feel with colleagues and teams across the business.

David Beare, executive creative director, Bulletproof, said: “Whilst we started this process by looking at the history and future of Tate & Lyle, the competition, the current brand world, and identifying all the things that make the business unique in the industry, it was most important to us to speak to Tate & Lyle’s people. This enabled us to identify what is true, credible, and motivating about Tate & Lyle and working at the company. It was invaluable in creating a brand that its people feel reflects them and the pride they have in their work.”

The rebrand includes a new logo, typography, and new imagery as well as a new narrative and tone of voice.