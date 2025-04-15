Jovial introduces Einkorn Pancake & Waffle Mix

Jovial Foods’ latest launch—Organic Einkorn Pancake & Waffle Mix—will roll out at Whole Foods Market and online May 5. Made with regenerative organic einkorn flour, this mix delivers fluffy, golden pancakes or crispy waffles with a rich, nutty flavor, the brand says.

Crafted with regenerative organic einkorn flour, Jovial Foods’ Einkorn Pancake & Waffle Mix is an easy-to-digest, nutrient-rich breakfast staple made with just five organic ingredients. Whether consumers prefer light, airy pancakes or crispy waffles, this mix makes it simple to enjoy a better-for-you breakfast, the brand says. The mix is USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Certified Glyphosate Residue Free, and will retail for $7.99.

The Einkorn Pancake & Waffle Mix was recently named a winner in the 2025 NEXTY Awards, as well.

