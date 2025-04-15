Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsBreakfast ProductsPancakesWaffles

Jovial introduces Einkorn Pancake & Waffle Mix

The mix includes only five organic ingredients, and will retail for $7.99.

By SF&WB Staff
Jovial introduces Einkorn Pancake Mix

Courtesy of Jovial

April 15, 2025

Jovial Foods’ latest launch—Organic Einkorn Pancake & Waffle Mix—will roll out at Whole Foods Market and online May 5. Made with regenerative organic einkorn flour, this mix delivers fluffy, golden pancakes or crispy waffles with a rich, nutty flavor, the brand says.

Crafted with regenerative organic einkorn flour, Jovial Foods’ Einkorn Pancake & Waffle Mix is an easy-to-digest, nutrient-rich breakfast staple made with just five organic ingredients. Whether consumers prefer light, airy pancakes or crispy waffles, this mix makes it simple to enjoy a better-for-you breakfast, the brand says. The mix is USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Certified Glyphosate Residue Free, and will retail for $7.99.

The Einkorn Pancake & Waffle Mix was recently named a winner in the 2025 NEXTY Awards, as well.

Related: IHOP introduces menu innovations for spring

KEYWORDS: pancake mixes waffle mixes

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • September 17, 2024

    Clean Label Bread Trends

    On-Demand This exclusive webinar will offer a focused look into precisely what consumers are looking for, and resources available to help producers deliver.
View AllSubmit An Event

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!