A cereal brand is uniting with the globally popular animated kids' TV show, ZAG Heroez Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, to transform breakfast into the ultimate superhero experience with Kellogg's Miraculous Cereal.

Inspired by the show's leads, two Parisian teens who magically transform into secret superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir, the new cereal encapsulates their heroic adventures to save their city. This first-ever macaron-flavored cereal from Kellogg is reminiscent of the classic Parisian treat with sweet, strawberry-flavored pink and purple cereal pieces capturing Ladybug and Cat Noir's powers through their Kwamis, Tikki, and Plagg, coupled with white marshmallows.

"Both Kellogg's cereal and Miraculous have incredibly devoted fan bases," says Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "We're calling on all fans of Miraculous to don their super-suits and kickstart the day with this new Parisian-inspired cereal celebrating the many adventures of Ladybug and Cat Noir."

Created by independent animation studio ZAG and co-produced with Method Animation (Mediawan Kids & Family), Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is now in its fifth season. A global hit, Miraculous is available in more than 120 countries around the globe across multiple traditional media outlets and streaming platforms.

"For more than a century, people have started their day with Kellogg's cereal, creating lasting memories for generations," comments Jeremy Zag, Founder and CEO, ZAG. "We are so proud to offer our fans a new way to interact with their favorite heroes—this time at the breakfast table—offering families some inspiration and energy to start their day."

Kellogg's Miraculous Cereal will be available at retailers nationwide starting in April for a suggested retail price of $5.29 for an 8.4-ounce box and $6.49 for a 13.5-ounce box. For more information, visit Kelloggs.com, and follow Kellogg's on Instagram and TikTok, and Miraculous on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.