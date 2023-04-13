Mornings can be much less daunting by adding a double dose of fun and nutrition to breakfast, which is why Kellogg's Rice Krispies Cereal is introducing a new take on their classic cereal: Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies, featuring a fresh, fruity flavor, splash of color, and an excellent source of vitamin D in every serving.

With a brand-new shape and six vibrant colors, each bite of Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies offers fans a fruity aroma and flavors. Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies is Kellogg's first fruity cereal to provide 20% daily value of vitamin D. It's also made with 8 g of whole grains and fortified with nine vitamins and minerals per serving, increasing the nutritional benefits of the fun, flavorful new offering.

"At Kellogg, we love providing breakfast options that set families up for a great day. When we discovered six in 10 Americans want to add more vitamin D to their diets, we knew infusing this key nutrient into a fun, delicious breakfast option would be a great way to solve this need for many of our fans," says Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "Whether you're looking to increase your daily vitamin D intake or hungry for a tasty bowl of colorful goodness, Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies are here to add a boost to even the most mundane mornings."

Delicious in the bowl or straight out of the box, Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies is also the perfect ingredient to make fun, fruity-flavored Rice Krispies Treats at home. Fans will love adding a pop of color and sweet taste to these favorite homemade treats, just in time for spring.

Families looking to add a dose of colorful, fruity flavor to their day can find Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies at retailers nationwide starting in April for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for an 11.1-ounce box and $5.99 for a 17.8-ounce box.

