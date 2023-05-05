This Mother's Day, Pillsbury wants consumers to skip the long waits at restaurants and give mom what she really wants—a bouquet of her favorite brunch bites courtesy of the Doughboy. Pillsbury is making this Mother’s Day special, easy, and sweet by releasing edible Brunch Bouquets featuring its Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls, Biscuits, and Crescent Rolls, arranged in a display that mimics a traditional floral bouquet.

Each Pillsbury Brunch Bouquet is made entirely of Pillsbury brunch bites created in partnership with Miami-based chef Amaris Jones, owner of Chick'N Jones. The limited-edition bouquets will be available for purchase and delivery in Miami, while supplies last. Anyone outside Miami who still wants to impress mom can follow easy instructions to recreate a Brunch Bouquet at home this Mother’s Day.

Pillsbury Brunch Bouquets are available in two options, perfect for indulging mom this Mother’s Day:

The Doughboy’s Simply Sweet Brunch Bouquet: This sweet bouquet was crafted for the sweetest moms and features Pillsbury’s most-loved baked goods—each bursting with flavors like cinnamon sugar and fresh fruit preserves.

Pillsbury Cinnamon Roll Roses with icing Pillsbury Grands! Buttermilk Biscuits Blossoms covered in cinnamon sugar with a peach cobbler center Pillsbury Crescent Roll Twists with strawberry preserves and cinnamon sugar Pillsbury Crescent Rolls filled with guava and cream cheese Fresh Strawberries

The Doughboy’s Chocolate Dipped Delights Brunch Bouquet: A chocolate-filled assortment that's sure to satisfy mom's sweet tooth, the arrangement features Pillsbury products transformed into baked treats, all dipped and decorated in milk and white chocolate.

Pillsbury Cinnamon Roll Pops coated in white chocolate and sprinkles Pillsbury Grands! Buttermilk Biscuit Doughnut Holes with coconut pineapple cream filling Pillsbury Crescent Roll Pinwheels with bright pink chocolate ganache Chocolate Covered Strawberries

These fresh baked bouquets smell just as good as flowers—and taste a whole lot better—but consumers need to act quickly because these won’t last long. Pillsbury Brunch Bouquets are available while supplies last for pre-order from Chick'N Jones via DoorDash starting on Wednesday, May 10 for $20 each (not including applicable taxes or fees). The Miami delivery and pick-up orders will be fulfilled on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, from 12-8 p.m. EDT.

“Pillsbury and the Doughboy are synonymous with baking up family memories, so creating limited-edition Brunch Bouquets for Mother's Day felt like the perfect way to celebrate mom, and all the beloved mother-figures in our lives, with the most delicious bouquet they'll ever receive," says Tiffany Seelen, senior manager, brand experience, Pillsbury.

Consumers can replicate The Doughboy’s Simply Sweet Brunch Bouquet at home with easy DIY instructions from Jones available at Pillsbury.com/BrunchBouquet. With the DIY guide, brand fans can easily bake up their own Mother’s Day masterpiece bouquet in their kitchen using simple Pillsbury recipes and products.

For more information on Pillsbury products, recipes, and updates from the Doughboy, visit Pillsbury.com and follow @Pillsbury on Instagram and Facebook.

