The U.S. subsidiary of one of the world’s top food and beverage flavor manufacturers is continuing its mission to “make life taste better” through technological innovations that perfectly replicate the flavors of nature.

California-based T. Hasegawa USA has introduced two innovative new technologies aimed at producing authentic-tasting food and beverage products, with the launch of HASEAROMA and ChefAroma flavor enhancers in the North American market.

HASEAROMA is a proprietary research and enhancement technology that creates authentic sweet and savory flavors that reproduce the ‘first bite’ sensation of experiencing a food for the first time, packed with intricacy and nuances of flavor.

“We are pleased to announce this breakthrough technology of HASEAROMA and ChefAroma as our latest product offerings,” said T. Hasegawa USA CEO Tom Damiano. “Novel technologies are the foundation of what we do at T. Hasegawa and we remain committed to innovation by continually expanding, improving, and customizing new technologies to create more authentically-flavored foods and beverages. In addition to demonstrating cost savings by speeding the preparation process or reducing reliance on expensive ingredients, technologies like HASEAROMA and ChefAroma are revolutionary in improving the taste and experience of food and beverage products.”

The unique process and technology of HASEAROMA enables a higher level of specificity than other compounded flavors. For example, many brands in the past may have opted for a basic mango, peach, or orange flavor in product development, but HASEAROMA can reproduce the specific flavor profile of an Alphonso mango or Ataulfo mango, a white peach, or Golden Jubilee peach and a Clementine orange versus an American Navel orange. This level of specificity and authenticity aims to elevate product development to stand out within the market.

The benefits of HASEAROMA aren’t limited to fruits and other sweet flavors, and there are also extensive applications in savory flavor development.

Development of HASEAROMA flavors includes an extensive sensory analysis process which isolates specific flavor molecules within foods and beverages and concentrates these molecules to add depth of flavor, long-lasting mouthfeel, and authentic aroma.

“In many cases, the process for developing a new flavor with HASEAROMA can take up to 12-months, but the result is a wholly authentic flavor experience that is true to nature’s essence,” explained Luft.

“Our applications team is hard at work discovering new sweet and savory applications for HASEAROMA,” added Luft. “Currently, our most popular applications are in snacks and beverages, but the possibilities are endless and we will be working with customers to discover more opportunities from sports nutrition, energy bars, soups, prepared meals, and more.”

This week, T. Hasegawa also unveiled ChefAroma as a new technology designed to deliver chef-inspired flavors in less time, providing a rich complex flavor that is true to culinary recipes. Targeted to foodservice applications, ChefAroma uses reaction flavor technology and real food ingredients like butter, onion and wine to add complexity and intensity to otherwise mundane foods. For example, ChefAroma can be added as a base for soups and other dishes to instantly deliver the distinct taste of caramelized onions that have been cooking for hours, saving restaurants time and money. ChefAroma flavors can also be added to ready-prepared frozen meals, to deliver a restaurant-quality flavor experience after re-heating. Available in four different flavors (Wine Butter, French Onion, Butter Onion, and Mirepoix), ChefAroma offers cost optimization and delivers consistent quality of flavor at scale in soup bases, glazes, broths, and condiments. This unique technology was initially developed by T. Hasegawa in Japan and refined by the U.S. subsidiary for introduction in the Western market.

“We’re only just beginning to realize the broad possibilities of ChefAroma in foodservice applications,” said Luft. “This technology is incredibly valuable to restaurant chefs because it can fast-track the process of creating mother sauces with minimal prep time and a higher level of flavor intensity – optimizing cost, improving quality and inspiring versatility.”

T. Hasegawa’s HASEAROMA and ChefAroma products are currently available in a variety of formats. For more information, visit thasegawa.com or call (866) 965-0502.