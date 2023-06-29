Nonni's Bakery has announced that its THINaddictives Berry Blend and Papaya Passionfruit flavors were recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Snack Awards. The award showcases snack brands that meet a strict set of nutrition criteria and excel in taste tests performed with thousands of testers nationwide.

Nonni's THINaddictives, available in grocery, mass, and select Costco locations, are a 90- to 100-calorie snack. The Berry Blend flavor features a combination of cranberries, blueberries, goldenberries, and sunflower seeds paired with premium California almonds in an antioxidant-friendly medley, while the other winning flavor, Papaya Passionfruit, is loaded with a combination of papaya and passionfruit.

In the category of "Satisfying Sweets," Nonni's THINaddictives stood out to the experts. Unlike many other brands, each individually wrapped serving of three cookies is only 90 calories. Judges stated that "For a thin cookie, lots of almond and berry flavor comes through." Papaya Passionfruit was rated as "another favorite, with hints of citrusy goodness." "Nonni's THINaddictives hit the mark as convenient, better-for-you sweet treats with lovely flavor profiles. What really stood out in our tests was the versatility—not only are they a great lightly sweet afternoon snack to tide you over, but they're also perfect as a unique addition to charcuterie boards or crumbled on top of your morning yogurt parfait," said Stefani Sassos, RDN, Good Housekeeping Institute nutrition lab director.

Anna Corini, vice president of marketing for the brand, commented, "We are thrilled to have TWO of our THINaddictives flavors receive this award from Good Housekeeping. They really are a perfect fit for the Satisfying Sweets category—because they are light, better-for-you snacks that actually taste good! In both the Berry Blend and the Papaya Passionfruit, you get a variety of fruits and flavors in this thin almond crisp, that you can really feel great about eating anytime."

Select winners can be found in the July/August 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands now, and the full list is available online here.

