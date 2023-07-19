The American Bakers Association (ABA) has announced several updates to its staff roster. Jennifer Colfelt, ABA’s vice president of operations and membership, shared the news of the appointments.

Pippa O'Shea has been promoted to senior manager of education and workforce programs. “Pippa demonstrates quiet determination in her work on behalf of the education team and has expanded her role notably in recent years,” says Colfelt. “Under Pippa’s management, the Frontline Leadership training has become a favorite with ABA member companies, she partners with the Industry Relations team in the development and content of the NextGenBaker programming and newsletter, works with the Education team on managing the Academy’s course content, development, execution, and utilization, and during this past IBIE elevated her role with IBIEducate programming and managed the Cannabis Central stage. Pippa is always happy to provide a helping hand and often provides significant support at ABA membership events.”

Christina Donnelly has been promoted to senior director of industry relations and strategic initiatives. “During Donelly’s tenure at ABA, her portfolio has continued to grow alongside the association’s activities,” comments Colfelt. “Under her guidance, the importance of ABA’s industry research and data has grown significantly, with a focus on collaborating with industry partners to promote the industry as a whole. She has also worked diligently to build the NextGenBaker brand and content, as well as drive forward ABA’s DE&I initiative while partnering with the Events team to build high-quality and relevant event programming that the ABA membership values. All of this while she manages our Board and Executive Committee activities.”

Si Dong has been hired as controller. “Brought onboard at ABA in June 2023, Si manages the accounting operations at the American Bakers Association, also including support for IBIE,” notes Colfelt. “She brings experience as a financial advisory professional with sound technical accounting skills and a hands-on public accounting background. Historically, Dong has specialized in providing accounting expertise to nonprofit organizations and small businesses. She possesses a strong understanding of and excels in process improvements and technology implementations.

“Hailing from Hunan, China, her academic pursuits led her to the University of Maryland, where she earned her master's in accounting,” adds Colfelt. “Si has dedicated herself to making a positive impact in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, contributing her expertise to the advancement of various organizations.”