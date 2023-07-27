In the three long years after the start of the pandemic, the snack industry changed but persevered. Some on-the-go snacking gave way to snacking with family at home, and “social snacking” occasions, like watching a game on TV or having friends over for dinner, diminished.
As we try to put the pandemic in the rearview, on-the-go and shared snacking occasions are back— some would say more vibrant than ever.
Read Overview
Articles
State of the Industry 2023: Interesting, better-for-you popcorn flavors reign supreme
Consumers search for you better-for-you popcorn flavors but aren’t willing to sacrifice on taste.
State of the Industry 2023: Crackers category becomes inclusive for all consumers
Consumers look for better-for-you, gluten-free cracker options.
State of the Industry 2023: Consumers crave bold flavors in their tortilla chips
When shopping for tortilla chips, consumers seek bold flavors and wellness attributes.
State of the Industry 2023: Puffed and extruded snacks
Consumers look for better-for-you puffed and extruded snacks, including spicy varieties.
State of the Industry 2023: Pretzel producers show creativity, flexibility
Pretzel producers continue to face challenges and deliver innovation to curious consumers.
State of the Industry 2023: Frozen snacks are cooling off
Competition is fierce, but producers can stand out by offering innovative, adventurous snacks.
State of the Industry 2023: Consumers still crave chips
Inflation, logistics, and supply chain issues continue to challenge producers, but opportunities remain.
State of the Industry 2023: snack mixes and nuts blend benefits
Nuts and mixes continue to appeal thanks to taste, variety, better-for-you benefits, and other pluses.
Reports
State of the Industry retail sales data provided by: