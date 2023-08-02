To support consumers on their journey to mental strength, think!—a snack brand that is part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition—announced today a six-week #thinkStrong challenge. In partnership with wellness expert and No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Gabby Bernstein (@gabbybernstein), think! is pulling back the curtain on the relationship between mind and body to empower individuals to harness the power of their thoughts by challenging them to be "Stronger Than You think!."

"We all possess the incredible strength within us to transform our lives, and it starts with our thoughts," said Bernstein. "The think! Strong challenge is an invitation to tap into that power by nurturing our minds and bodies. Our goal is to help participants realize just how strong they can be—mind, body, and spirit. Together with think!, individuals will embark on a journey of self-discovery and mental strength, fueling their bodies with a delicious and protein-rich snack, that makes it easy to support the journey towards mental strength."

think! Strong and Snack Strong with the 6-week #thinkStrong Challenge

The #thinkStrong challenge is available at thinkproducts.com, encouraging individuals to engage with the program at their own pace. Led by Bernstein, participants can discover valuable tools to learn how to turn positive thoughts into positive action. Throughout the six-week challenge, participants can customize their journey with a range of curated options, featuring daily mindfulness practices, affirmations, and weekly blog posts to help track progress while discovering the benefits of a high-protein diet.

Fans who join the 6-week #thinkStrong challenge will have access to a range of topics including:

Week 1: The Power Behind Our Thoughts – Discover the intricate link between thoughts and well-being and explore the profound impact of positive thinking on physical and mental strength.

Week 2: How Nutrition Affects the Mind – Along with mindful eating, mindfulness practices are also beneficial for your nutritional wellbeing. Learn how the combination of mindfulness and mindful eating are powerful tools for transforming your health.

Week 3: Finding the Strength to Let Go of What No Longer Serves You – Cultivate mental strength and embark on a journey of self-discovery by recognizing and addressing emotional barriers that hinder personal growth.

Week 4: Small Steps to Add Movement into Your Day – Discover the importance of exercise, not only to strengthen your physical well-being but to improve mental strength.

Week 5: Protecting Your Energy – Learn how to set boundaries and practice self-care techniques to recharge and revitalize mental and emotional energy.

Week 6: Manifesting a Stronger You – Embrace the empowering influence of goal setting and reinforce positive beliefs to create long-lasting change.

"As a leading snack brand, think! believes that when consumers give their bodies— and minds—what it wants, it gives them back the strength to do the things that they love," said Daniel Domzalski, senior brand manager for think!. "We're excited to collaborate with Gabby Bernstein on the transformative #thinkStrong challenge to help consumers turn positive thoughts into positive action and tap into the true potential of their thoughts fueled by our delicious high-protein bars."

To learn more about the think! products portfolio, visit thinkproducts.com.