Paris Baguette, a neighborhood bakery café company, has unveiled its new limited-edition fall menu of pumpkin and other seasonal treats. The items include freshly baked pastries, artisan doughnuts, and handcrafted coffee house creations made with Lavazza coffee beans.

Freshly baked on-site at each Paris Baguette café, the new fall bakery lineup reportedly features fine ingredients, including purees and custards made with real pumpkin, cookie butter, cranberries, pecans and brie. Paris Baguette's staff has created a lineup of offerings designed to bring forward the rich and decadent flavors of fall with a seasonal selection that includes:

Pumpkin King Cream Donut: Paris Baguette's signature King Cream Donut gets a fall twist, topped with pumpkin icing and pecans, filled with smooth pumpkin custard.

Pumpkin-Pecan Pastry: Flaky pastry filled with rich and creamy pumpkin, topped with toasted pecans.

Cranberry-Pecan Baked Brie: Creamy brie cheese, pecans and sweet cranberries baked into a flaky pastry dough.

Cookie Butter Crunch Layer Cake: Layers of cookie butter soft cream between vanilla sponge with cookie butter pieces and crisp pearls.

Pumpkin Spice Latte: The Pumpkin Spice Latte is an upgrade to the classic, made with Lavazza espresso and real pumpkin puree and steamed milk, topped with cinnamon. It can be enjoyed hot or iced.

Pumpkin Sweet Cream Cold Brew: Made with real pumpkin puree, this cold brew made with Lavazza coffee offers a take on the classic fall flavor with notes of vanilla, sweet cream and cinnamon for the ultimate fall coffee treat.

"In developing our fall menu, we are elevating the pumpkin concept to new heights with a wide array of handcrafted seasonal bakery and coffee creations," says Cathy Chavenet, senior vice president and head of marketing at Paris Baguette. "By utilizing the finest ingredients available, we want to shine the spotlight on the naturally delicious flavors of the fall season. Whether it's a made-in-house cake for your next gathering, or the perfect way to add pumpkin into your morning coffee and pastry routine, there is something for everyone to enjoy this fall at Paris Baguette."

In addition to these pumpkin and fall specialty items, more fall flavors are taking over the menu, including the Turkey-Apple-Brie Baguette Sandwich, the Smoked Salmon-Cream Cheese Stuffed Croissant, Classic Quiche Lorraine, 3-Cheese Pesto Pizzetta and more.

The new fall menu will be available nationwide at Paris Baguette September 6 through November 28.