Pepperidge Farm's Goldfish brand and Boban Marjanovic's new college campaign offers fans the chance to win an XL bag of their favorite snack.

In a new contest series, which fans can watch on @GoldfishSmiles, Boban heads to college for the first time, showing how a handful of Goldfish brings a smile to quintessential college experiences such as meeting your roommate for the first time and orientation. According to the Spring 2023 Piper Sandler report, Gen Z teens’ favorite snack brand is Goldfish.

Goldfish and Boban are giving ten lucky students their favorite snack: an XL, Boban-sized bag of Goldfish. The one-of-a-kind bags stand over one foot tall and hold 2,000 Goldfish.

Starting September 13 through September 20, fans can head to GoldfishBobanBag.com to enter for the chance to win a XL Boban-sized bag of Goldfish crackers.

