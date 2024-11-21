NBA superstar and San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul’s snack brand, Good Eat’n, is now available in over 250 H-E-B stores statewide. Aimed to offer bold flavors in colorful packaging, Good Eat’n delivers plant-based snacks that are non-GMO, gluten-free, and free of artificial dyes and flavors.

The lineup includes Hot Hot Puffs 5oz, Cinnamon Sugar Puffs 5-oz, Nacho Cheeze Tortilla Chips 6-oz, Big Dill Ranch Tortilla Chips 6-oz, and Cookies N Creme Popcorn 5-oz, all available in H-E-B's Healthy Living department. These snacks reportedly combine mouthwatering taste with healthier ingredients, making them suitable for snackers of all ages.

“As someone with a plant-based diet and a lover of snacks, I know how difficult it can be to find delicious and healthy alternatives to your favorite foods,” says Paul. “I’m excited to expand the Good Eat'n snack line and make it accessible in the Healthy Living section of H-E-B stores throughout Texas.”

With Paul now representing the Texas-based Spurs, the buzz surrounding his debut season is reportedly well aligned with the brand's Texas rollout. "We’re proud to team up with H-E-B, a brand that shares our commitment to quality and community, to introduce Texans to these uniquely bold and better-for-you snacks,” says April Siler, CEO of Good Eat’n.

Good Eat’n’s mission is to make plant-based snacking accessible without compromising on flavor. Each product is said to be crafted to surprise and delight snack lovers, while the eye-catching packaging ensures it stands out on shelves. "H-E-B's dedication to serving Texans with innovative and high-quality products makes them an ideal partner for Good Eat’n,” Siler added.

Paul switched to a plant-based diet in 2019 and has been on a mission to show that plant-based snacks don’t have to be boring or tasteless. Good Eat’n is designed to transform familiar favorites into crave-able, surprisingly plant-based snacks that are as bold as they are better for you. Free of artificial dyes, GMOs, and gluten, the products reportedly make plant-based eating approachable for everyone.

In addition to rolling out in H-E-B, Good Eat’n is also available nationally via GoPuff.

