La Brea Bakery announced the return of two limited-time holiday offerings to its artisanal portfolio.

The new breads include:

Cranberry Walnut Loaf: Toasted walnuts and tart, slightly sweet cranberries bring this bread to life. SRP: $4.99.

Take & Bake Holiday Savory Rolls: Reminiscent of stuffing, these savory rolls are full of sage, celery, thyme, and black and white pepper. SRP: $3.99.

"Building on the popularity of our holiday offers in previous years, we are excited to bring back these staples for our customers," said Brie Buenning, director of marketing at La Brea Bakery. "These two products offer classic holiday flavors and artisanal quality to any holiday table, from Thanksgiving dinner to a holiday brunch."

Starting this month, these two products can be found at stores across the nation—including Safeway, Albertsons, Harris Teeter, and more—for a limited time during the holiday season.

For more information on La Brea Bakery's full line of artisan breads, visit labreabakery.com/holiday.