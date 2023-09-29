PorkRinds.com, an online “hub” for pork rind aficionados, has announced the launch of its first annual Pig Skin Hero of the Week campaign. The sponsorship program is designed to highlight outstanding football players during the regular season.

From now through November 30, an offensive or defensive lineman who has a phenomenal play or a significant tackle during the 13-week regular season will be eligible for the award. The package includes a celebratory trophy and a supply of pork rinds to share with friends and family. Consumers can learn about the campaign, and enter for pork rind prizes of their own, at PorkRinds.com.

Each week throughout the season, a winner will be picked based on his previous weeks’ plays and tackles. At the end of the regular season, each of the 13 weekly winners will be eligible for the Pig Skin Hero of the Year award, to be determined by a fan vote on the site.

According to the company, the partnership is a unique opportunity to highlight the connection between pork rinds and football, and their fans. Media personality Mike Golic Jr. will serve as the spokesperson for the Pig Skin Hero of the Week effort. In doing so, he will lend his voice and personality to the program. As a former offensive lineman for Notre Dame and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Golic has a passion and perspective for collegiate football.

“Pork rinds are the unsung hero of the snack food aisle, just like the linemen on the football field,” comments Mark Singleton, vice president of marketing for PorkRinds.com. “We see the Pig Skin Hero of the Week program as an opportunity to celebrate hardworking players who get the job done.”

To join in on the fun, pork rind lovers and college football fans can learn about the weekly heroes and learn more at PorkRinds.com/PigSkinHero.