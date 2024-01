Insomnia Cookies is manifesting a sparkly new year with the return of Cookie Nachos, this time with a Unicorn twist.

Cookie lovers can add a festive box sleeve for just $1. The sweet treat is available for a limited-time only through January 14.

The Cookie Nachos include eight Classic cookies layered with Fancy Sprinkles Unicorn Barf blend, and two additional toppings of consumers' choice.