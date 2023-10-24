Event organizers, Messe Frankfurt, Inc. and the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) have announced a new brand identity for Process Expo, along with their new strategic vision for the show. At the heart of this rebranding is the change of the name to EATS: The Equipment And Technology Show for Food & Beverage.

Unveiling the new show name and logo during this edition’s opening day press conference, Constantin von Vieregge, president and CEO, Messe Frankfurt Inc. shared: “In the last few years, the F&B industry has truly evolved and expanded its offerings within new sectors such as alternative proteins, pet food, functional beverages, and more, making this the right time to refresh the brand identity of our show. It’s not just a name change, it’s carrying forward a new vision. EATS will be the platform where innovation, collaboration, and progress thrive to create a strong business, knowledge, and a growth-driven environment for the industry.”

“This evolution of the show is fully embraced by FPSA leadership as it will serve to further strengthen our platform as the premier showcase of manufacturing solutions for the food and beverage industry,” said David Seckman, president and CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers (FPSA). “With the rapid pace of change in this dynamic industry, it makes sense for us to continually look at our event and shape it in ways that brings ever more value to our constituents including both suppliers to the industry as well as the end user. We are confident that EATS is yet one more step in that direction.”

The event, now officially titled EATS, marks a pivotal shift in the innovative approach to expand the show. Continuing to lead the industry in food technology, EATS will gather the world's most successful food and beverage processors, packaging professionals, and equipment manufacturers. Currently, the event showcases all aspects of food and beverage processing, uniting every industry sector. This core concept does not waiver with the new branding, but is enhanced with the increased focus on 8 targeted areas; Bakery, Beverage, Cannabis, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Food, Proteins, and Sweets.

Supporting the new identity, Brian Perkins, president, Provisur Technologies Inc said: “We have been proud supporters of Process Expo since its very inception in 2010. The ambitious move to revamp the identity of an already successful show signifies that the organizers are leaders in their vision and growth plans. We are excited to embrace the new identity and look forward to strengthening our relationship as an exhibitor at EATS 2025!” He added that “features like the Women’s Alliance Breakfast, the DEFEAT Hunger campaign, and the support extended to the industry make it obvious that the event is just as much about genuine, in-person human connection as it is about showcasing new F&B technologies. EATS reflects this vision and we are excited about the launch.”

Extending his support, Matt Malott, president / CEO, MULTIVAC, Inc. added: “What differentiates EATS is that it will bring together ideas and innovative technology that span the entire food and beverage processing and packaging industry on a single platform giving us the opportunity to showcase our strength in diverse verticals.

Creating immersive and interactive experiences, the buyers will benefit from an elevated showcase of equipment and technology that also fosters meaningful connections and collaboration among industry professionals. With the inclusion of these new features, the platform will reflect technologies and trends that shape the future of the F&B manufacturing Industry.

With four shows across four continents, Messe Frankfurt tracks the dynamic growth in the global food processing industry and understands the pulse of Food and Beverage Manufacturing trends. Bringing the expertise of these prestigious trade brands in North America with a profound understanding of the various segments together with a strong partner like FPSA, EATS will be the ideal trade platform for showcasing and identifying innovations, market demand analysis, and trends of the domestic markets.

“The transition reflects our commitment to evolve. We’re modernizing the concept by building programs that will capture industry trends and target key growth sectors for the food and beverage industry,” explained Constantin von Vieregge.

Initial elements of the brand’s evolution include:

New Logo and Visual: As a representation of the event and experiences to come, the new logo and key visual are modern, animated, and optimistic; inspired by the products, brands, and industries we serve.

As a representation of the event and experiences to come, the new logo and key visual are modern, animated, and optimistic; inspired by the products, brands, and industries we serve. New Brand Colors: Integrating Messe Frankfurt’s food technology trade fair brand’s traditional hue of blue, the new identity includes a collection of fresh colors that speak to the diversity of industry sectors represented across the show floor.

Integrating Messe Frankfurt’s food technology trade fair brand’s traditional hue of blue, the new identity includes a collection of fresh colors that speak to the diversity of industry sectors represented across the show floor. New Brand Concept: The new show name implies how the brand will connect equipment and technology for the food and beverage industries and represent the industry in its entirety.

The new branding can be seen in select locations across the exhibition during the current 2023 edition. Accompanying the reveal is the newly launched website. The redesigned site will provide an enhanced experience for exhibitors and visitors alike remaining a valuable resource for connecting to the industry, trends, solutions, and community at large.

The first-ever edition of The Equipment And Technology Show for Food & Beverage – EATS, will take place from October 28–30, 2025 at McCormick Place in Chicago.