Today, Sweet Loren's is introducing a brand-new line of Breakfast Biscuits. The gluten-free and nutrient packed breakfast biscuits offer 19g of whole grains, 4g of protein, 3g of fiber, and five B vitamins in each serving. The three new shelf-stable Breakfast Biscuit varieties include: Blueberry, Cinnamon Sugar, and Chocolate. Each single-serve portion offers three biscuits.

The Breakfast Biscuits are gluten-free, plant based, non-GMO Project Verified, dairy free, and peanut- and tree nut-free. Sweet Loren's new Breakfast Biscuits line is available in the cookie aisle at Whole Foods Market nationwide and will be on Amazon later this year.

"I'm incredibly excited to announce that Sweet Loren's is expanding out of the refrigerated dough category for the very first time with the launch of the new shelf-stable, ready-to-eat Breakfast Biscuits," said Loren Castle, founder and CEO of Sweet Loren's. "After surviving cancer, I began searching for ways to satisfy my sweet tooth with clean ingredients. When I couldn't find any better-for-you cookies out there, I decided to make my own cookie dough and Sweet Loren's was born. Since we started the brand, fans have asked us for breakfast and on-the-go snacks and now we're finally able to make it happen for them."

"The $600M breakfast biscuit category enables us to offer our loyal consumers a unique and differentiated product in the shelf-stable aisle that is currently dominated by one major conventional giant," said Castle. "We've done extensive research to find out that over one third of today's breakfast biscuit consumers are concerned about the processed ingredients in the current product offerings and 44% of them are proactively seeking options that are non-GMO, plant-based, and gluten-free."

Sweet Loren's original line of refrigerated Pre-Cut Cookie Dough varieties are ready-to-bake and available in best-selling Chocolate Chunk, Sugar, Fudgy Brownie, and Oatmeal Cranberry. Most recently, the brand debuted three limited-edition, seasonal varieties including Pumpkin Spice, Gingerbread, and Chocolate Mint. Last year, Sweet Loren's launched a new Less Sugar Cookie Dough line with 40% less sugar than other leading brands and no artificial or substitute sugar ingredients in Sugar and Chocolate Chunk flavors. The pre-portioned cookies allow consumers to bake one or 12 cookies in minutes in a toaster oven, air fryer, or conventional oven. All of Sweet Loren's better-for-you cookie dough products are non-GMO Project Verified, plant-based, Certified Gluten Free, dairy-free, peanut- and tree nut-free, and Kosher Pareve.

In 2023, Sweet Loren's retail footprint increased to over 25,000 stores nationwide in the U.S., making it some of the most accessible better-for-you and premium food products on the market. In 2022, Sweet Loren's sold nearly 100 million cookies and the two new Less Sugar Cookie Dough varieties were the most successful new items in the category that year. The brand plans to increase sales 50% more in 2023.

