Paris Baguette unveils Easter collection

The bakery treats range from cakes to doughnuts.

By SF&WB Staff
April 7, 2025

Paris Baguette is debuting its handcrafted collection of Easter-themed cakes and pastries, available through Easter (April 20). 

The collection includes:

  • Easter Basket Chocolate Chiffon Cake: Chocolate Chiffon cake filled with chocolate mousse soft cream and an Easter sprinkle surprise, finished with candy-coated chocolate eggs
  • Easter Bunny Strawberry Banana Cake: An adorable, bunny-shaped strawberry and banana swirled roll cake, decorated with buttercream and shredded coconut
  • Easter Egg Mochi Donut: Mochi donut topped with white chocolate, candy-coated chocolate eggs and Easter sprinkles
  • Easter Egg King Cream Donut: King Cream Donut filled with vanilla bean custard and topped with white chocolate, candy-coated chocolate eggs and Easter sprinkles

In addition, on April 15 (Tax Day), Paris Baguette Rewards members can enjoy a free pastry with any beverage purchase.

