Paris Baguette unveils Easter collection

Paris Baguette is debuting its handcrafted collection of Easter-themed cakes and pastries, available through Easter (April 20).

The collection includes:

Easter Basket Chocolate Chiffon Cake: Chocolate Chiffon cake filled with chocolate mousse soft cream and an Easter sprinkle surprise, finished with candy-coated chocolate eggs

Easter Bunny Strawberry Banana Cake: An adorable, bunny-shaped strawberry and banana swirled roll cake, decorated with buttercream and shredded coconut

Easter Egg Mochi Donut: Mochi donut topped with white chocolate, candy-coated chocolate eggs and Easter sprinkles

Easter Egg King Cream Donut: King Cream Donut filled with vanilla bean custard and topped with white chocolate, candy-coated chocolate eggs and Easter sprinkles

In addition, on April 15 (Tax Day), Paris Baguette Rewards members can enjoy a free pastry with any beverage purchase.

