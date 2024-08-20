Consumers are embracing fall earlier than ever, with "Augtober" sweeping the nation and taking over social media feeds. To answer the early desire for autumn, Paris Baguette is unveiling sweet treats this season with flavors such as pumpkin spice, maple, and more.

Starting September 4, consumers will be able to pick up all their favorite gourd-eous pumpkin treats at Paris Baguette, including:

Pumpkin King Cream Donut: A pillowy soft doughnut filled with pumpkin custard cream and topped with powdered sugar

A pillowy soft doughnut filled with pumpkin custard cream and topped with powdered sugar Pumpkin Danish: Buttery, flaky pastry filled with pumpkin custard and drizzled with icing

Maple Treats & Seasonal Delights: The bakery-café also has a host of maple-flavored goodies and other seasonal treats looking to take fall out of the pumpkin patch and into the vibrant leaf-peeping landscapes, including, but not limited to:

Maple Pecan Layer Cake: Three layers of vanilla sponge filled with maple pecan soft cream and topped with caramel sauce; also available in a slice

Three layers of vanilla sponge filled with maple pecan soft cream and topped with caramel sauce; also available in a slice Pecan Tart: Classic sweet and nutty pecan pie flavor in a buttery tart shell

Classic sweet and nutty pecan pie flavor in a buttery tart shell Turkey, Cranberry, & Goat Cheese Croissant Sandwich: Roasted turkey, sweet cranberries and goat cheese with arugula on a buttery croissant

