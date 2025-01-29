Starting January 31, Paris Baguette, the neighborhood bakery café, will debut a selection of Valentine's Day-inspired treats, including an array of handcrafted cakes and chocolate-covered strawberry creations.

"Valentine's Day is all about creating meaningful moments, and what better way to do that than with a line-up of chocolate-covered strawberry treats?" says Cathy Chavenet, chief marketing officer at Paris Baguette North America. "Our guests can make their special moments even sweeter by sharing a handcrafted cake or chocolate-covered strawberry themed pastries with friends and loved ones. Each of our creations is prepared each day by our in-house cakers and bakers, ensuring our guests taste that care and quality, and a hint of love, in every bite."

Handcrafted daily at every Paris Baguette bakery café, this collection of treats includes:

Valentine's Double Chocolate Frasier Cake: Chocolate cake layered with smooth chocolate mousse and fresh strawberries, dusted with cocoa powder and topped with chocolate-covered strawberries

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Heart Cake: Paris Baguette's signature Strawberry Soft Cream Cake, in a heart shape and topped with chocolate-covered strawberries

I Love You Chocolate Cake: Three layers of rich chocolate cake, filled with silky chocolate buttercream, coated in more chocolate and topped with a chocolate-covered strawberry

Valentine's Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Supreme Croissant: Round croissant filled with strawberry custard, dipped in chocolate and adorned with Valentine's sprinkles

Valentine's Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cream Puff Tart: Three chocolate-covered cream puffs filled with strawberry custard, nestled in a chocolate-coated, buttery tart shell

Valentine's Chocolate-Covered Strawberry King Cream Donut: Paris Baguette's signature King Cream doughnut filled with strawberry custard, dipped in chocolate and finished with Valentine's sprinkles

Valentine's Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Mochi Donut: Mochi doughnut dipped in rich chocolate, drizzled with strawberry icing and topped with festive Valentine's sprinkles

