Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, the second-largest pistachio grower and processor in the U.S., has announced a record-breaking yield and a revamped website with the start of the new crop year. For more information and to explore their new website, visit SettonFarms.com.

Setton Farm’s 2023 harvest, which concluded on Oct. 26, reportedly broke industry records by reaching 1.5 billion pounds. The company reports winter chill and spring bloom saw the best conditions in a decade, contributing to the crop’s success.

“We have processed more pistachios than ever this year,” says Setton Farms General Manager Harris Lee Cohen. “Our teams have continuously expanded all aspects of our operation in order to remain a leader in the industry.”

Setton has also launched a revamped website with the start of the 2024 crop year, featuring a user-friendly interface, enhanced product information, and streamlined online purchasing capabilities. The new site provides a visual insight into each aspect of the company, allowing consumers to learn about the Setton family’s long history of producing foods, beginning with a small bakery in Brooklyn and evolving into one of the country’s largest pistachio growers and processors.

“The new website perfectly portrays our family’s passion and dedication to pistachios,” notes Setton Farms COO Mia Cohen. “It allows everyone to walk through our orchards, gain insight into our production, and browse our exclusive product lines.”

Each page of the site is intended to display Setton’s passion, strong family values, and how they influence the company's business practices. Among them is Setton's commitment to sustainable and regenerative farming, a practice that starts at the orchards and is applied throughout each step of production, ensuring nothing goes to waste.

In addition, consumers can find nutritional information about each pistachio product, as well as a variety of recipes curated by Setton’s team of ambassadors and influencers. There is also a connect tab allowing customers to easily reach out to any of its offices worldwide.