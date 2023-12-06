Tuscanini Foods has announced the debut of its product line extension, Tuscanini Reserve. The new collection brings Italian flavors right to consumers' homes, with its first offerings being frozen pizzas, in Margherita and Supermargherita flavors. Crafted to perfection, the Tuscanini Reserve line is presented in clear window packaging, allowing customers to see the quality before indulging. These sumptuous pizzas are available in 16 and 17 ounces and have an SRP of $8.99-$9.99.

Dedicated to preserving the essence of Italian cuisine, Tuscanini meticulously curates over 175 premium products directly sourced from Italy, ensuring that each item embodies the true flavors and craftsmanship of the region. The Tuscanini product line features a wide array of offerings, including Olive Oils, Aged Balsamic Vinegars, Artisanal Pasta, Traditional Sauces, and Frozen and Refrigerated products, making it a comprehensive and authentic Italian culinary portfolio.

Notable highlights from the Tuscanini lineup include the single source cheese on its frozen Margherita pizza and Tuscanini Tomato Paste.

Harold Weiss, chief sales officer of Tuscanini Foods, expressed enthusiasm about the company's expansion, saying, "We are thrilled to bring an extended line of Tuscanini products and the authentic taste of Italy to our customers. Our mission is to provide food lovers with a genuine Italian culinary experience. We take pride in working with passionate artisans who take great care in their craft, ensuring that our customers can savor the true flavors of Italy."

Tuscanini Foods products can be found from coast to coast, as its launch is on a national scale and available in the multicultural space at local grocery stores.

Tuscanini Foods is part of Kayco - Kedem, a family-owned, kosher, and multi-cultural food supplier and manufacturer with distribution in more than 40 countries.