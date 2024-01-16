Gâteaux, a frozen dessert company, has announced the launch of its new petit-sized cake line, bringing the taste of French pâtisserie to the home kitchen. Chef and founder Lindsay Gott set out to offer a combination of convenience, exceptional flavor, and a clean label with Gâteaux's premium frozen cakes.

According to the company, frozen dessert aisles have long lacked options made with high-quality ingredients, while Gâteaux brings a fresher approach. Gott envisions a future where consumers can enjoy frozen cakes without compromising on taste or convenience.

Gott says, "I created Gâteaux because I believe everyone should be able to ‘have their cake and bake it too.’ In other words, even when you are too busy to undertake a home baking project, you should be able to enjoy something freshly baked and truly delicious. Our new petit-sized cakes allow you to experience all the joy of home-baked goodies any time the mood strikes.”

”Gâteaux cakes are crafted to French pâtisserie standards, using premium ingredients such as Pacific Northwest-sourced dairy, cage-free eggs, and regeneratively-farmed flours,” Gott continues. Gâteaux cakes redefine convenience in the frozen dessert category. By providing ready-to-bake cake batter in a paper, oven-ready pan, consumers can bake a premium quality cake straight from the freezer without thawing and with minimal cleanup.

The line includes four flavors:

Almond Cake with Raspberries and Toasted Almonds: This cake is rich and dense with a hearty texture and an elegant presentation, and made with three different flours and loaded with raspberries. A sugared almond garnish packet adds pâtisserie flair. Petits: 5-inch Round (8.6 ozs), serves 2-3, MSRP $12.99

Chocolate Cake with Cream Cheese-Vanilla Bean Icing: This dessert is tender, light, and moist with a deep chocolate flavor from Valrhona cocoa; it includes a creamy glaze icing for a striking presentation and a balanced bite. Petits: 5-inch Round (10.2 ozs), serves 2-3, MSRP $12.99

Sour Cream Coffee Cake with Cinnamon-pecan Streusel: Lots of sour cream reportedly gives this cake a satisfying, moist crumb. The bold cinnamon streak through the middle and a crispy cinnamon-pecan streusel on top are intended to make it a classic crowd-pleaser. Petits: 6-inch Loaf (13.3 ozs), serves 4-5, MSRP $13.99

Lemon Buttermilk Pound Cake with Lemon Icing: Moist and dense with a fine crumb, this cake’s tangy brightness reportedly makes it a win any time of the year and welcome at any table. It comes with a lemon glaze packet for garnish and extra zing. Petits: 6-inch Loaf (13.3 ozs), serves 4-5, MSRP $13.99

The petit-sized cakes are geared toward intimate gatherings, afternoon treats, or "just-because" moments. Gâteaux also offers occasion-sized cakes designed to be the feature of any weekend morning, dinner-party dessert, or office break room.

Gâteaux cakes are currently distributed regionally in the Pacific Northwest at specialty grocers such as New Seasons, Market of Choice, Market of Choice, and Metropolitan Market.

Gâteaux cakes will be available for sampling at the Winter Fancy Food Show, January 21-24, 2024 in Las Vegas.