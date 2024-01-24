The American Bakers Association (ABA) and the American Society of Baking (ASB) are partnering to enhance educational opportunities for professionals in the baking industry. This collaboration brings ABA’s Bakers Manufacturing Academy courses to ASB’s Learning Management System (LMS) the Education Hub, with the goal of making these resources more convenient and accessible to the broader industry.

“We are actively working to make technical training more accessible and relevant for today's professionals. This collaboration marks a new era for the baking industry’s workforce. By integrating ABA's comprehensive courses into the ASB Education Hub we're furthering the reach of this essential skillset," says ABA President and CEO Eric Dell.

Kristen L. Spriggs, Executive Director for ASB, also shares her excitement: “ASB is committed to supporting the growth and development of individuals in the baked goods industry. With ABA's courses now available on our platform, we're able to offer an even broader range of educational tools. This effort is aligned with our strategic vision to deliver training, development, and educational resources to our growing membership and the commercial baking industry at large.”

According to the groups, collaboration is at the heart of the partnership. By sharing courses to expand reach, the partnership reportedly constitutes a smart use of resources for ABA and ASB members; what’s more, it aligns with the type of collaboration both organizations aim to foster in meeting members’ needs and serving the industry.

“The partnership is a win-win for both organizations and their members,” says Samantha Moore, senior director of meetings and education at ABA. “The availability of ABA's courses on the ASB platform simplifies the learning process. Professionals can now easily access top-notch training and education without having to navigate multiple systems. It's a game-changer for the industry."

To learn more about pricing and enrollment categories, email Vanessa Vial at vvial@americanbakers.org or Sarah Day at sday@asbe.org.