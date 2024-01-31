Unique Snacks—a 103-year-old, sixth-generation family-owned and operated snack industry producer—has announced two promotions. Norm Cross is now vice president of brand sales and marketing; also, Jacob Merrill is now director of ecommerce.

Additionally Unique reportedly continued to grow its brand and expand the availability of its signature snacks in 2023. Among other achievements, the business grew its brick-and-mortar distribution sales by 18% year-over-year, generated 20% year-over-year growth in Amazon sales, and successfully launched a new product: Puffzels, a gluten-free, non-fried, non-GMO Project Verified puffed snack.

Due to Unique Snacks’ continued growth and momentum leading into 2024, Cross was promoted to vice president of brand sales and marketing. In his new role, Cross will lead the continued growth of grocery chain ACV, DSD Distribution, and Unique Snacks’ expansion with convenience store chains, club store accounts, drug stores, and ecommerce offerings.

Merrill was promoted to director of ecommerce to manage the brand's continued online growth. Merrill will manage all aspects of online sales, marketing, and fulfillment for the web store and expand the business’s Amazon marketplace.

“We had a remarkable year, and our continued growth is due to the support of our loyal fans and the efforts of all of our dedicated employees,” says Justin Spannuth, COO of Unique Snacks. “We’re looking forward to an exciting 2024 and introducing innovations to meet our customer’s interests for more flavor profiles, new high-quality snacks, and health-conscious snack options made with More Flavor, Fewer Ingredients, and Smarter Baking.”

Unique Snacks launched its newest innovation, Puffzels, in 2023 which are already selling in more than 25 major retail chains including Shoprite, Giant Eagle, Safeway Mid-Atlantic, Tops, and Sprouts, representing more than 1,871 stores across the country. The company expanded its reach in the drug store business adding accounts with Walgreens and CVS to its existing business with Rite Aid and other drug stores. Unique Snacks also made major inroads in the convenience store space working with Stewart’s Shops, Quick Chek, and other convenience store chains to make the company’s signature pretzels and Puffzels available as grab-and-go or take-home snacking options.

Related: Unique Snacks expands support for Folds of Honor veterans' charity