Sustainable snack brand RIND Snacks has announced its acquisition of Small Batch Organics, a Vermont-based manufacturer of granola products. According to the acquiring company, the purchase marks a major milestone in Rind’s evolution from a dried fruit brand into a vertically integrated healthy snack platform. At a time when many consumer packaged brands have scaled back in reaction to shifting market dynamics, Rind is making moves to strengthen its business by taking ownership of manufacturing and fulfillment while significantly expanding its product range and R&D capabilities to ensure long-term success.

Small Batch reportedly is a natural extension of Rind’s mission to bring wholesome and sustainable foods that maximize nutrition and minimize waste to more customers. The company’s product innovation and manufacturing expertise—combined with Rind’s strength in sales, distribution, and brand affinity—creates a snacking business that spans approximately 12,000 retail stores and reportedly is slated to generate over $25 million in retail sales by year’s end.

“Today marks the start of a fruitful new chapter in RIND’s journey as a leading, better-for-you snack brand,” says Founder and CEO Matt Weiss. “The addition of Small Batch and its dedicated team enhances our ability to craft premium, healthy, and innovative snacks for more customers in a flexible and highly scalable manner.”

The acquisition, the first for the six-year-old brand, is intended to drive significant margin growth and operating efficiencies through vertical integration. Rind officials also anticipate that managing more of its supply chain will also meaningfully reduce environmental impact, a core focus for the brand since its founding in 2018.

Rind has emerged as a sustainable snack leader through its use of upcycled, whole fruit; it diverts more than 1 million pounds of food waste from landfills annually. Small Batch shares the same commitment to sustainability through its use of 100% solar energy and renewable packaging solutions.

“RIND and Small Batch share a special kinship that makes this outcome such a natural fit. Our products and values are highly complementary, and we’re thrilled to be joining forces with Rind on its mission to produce delicious and sustainable snacks for people and planet,” says Small Batch founder Lindsay Martin, who now oversees production and new product development for the combined business.

Small Batch’s products will be rebranded as Rind over the course of the year, including the release of several collaborative innovations. The first joint product, Rind Cherry Cashew Crunch, features upcycled cherries, spiced cashews, and vanilla granola clusters. The snack, made entirely in the U.S., is the first in Rind’s new fruit, nut, and granola Remix line, which hits Sam’s Club stores nationwide this month and select Walmart, Wegman’s, and Hudson News locations this spring as well as Amazon, Misfits, and Thrive Markets.