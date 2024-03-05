From Japan to the USA, 2foods aims to revolutionize the plant-based culinary landscape, infusing every creation with indulgence and the dynamic essence of Tokyo's rich culture. 2foods will be showcasing its Nexty Award Finalist, Gâteau Chocolate at Expo West, at booth #3098C.

Gâteau Chocolate is a plant-based confection that weaves rich, premium chocolate with Japanese brown rice flour. 2foods gâteau can be enjoyed in three ways—fudge, mousse, or melted chocolate—showcasing its flexibility as a dessert option. The cake is also gluten-free, non-GMO, and soy-free. This dessert is a nod to Tokyo's sophisticated culinary scene, and will retail for $16.95.

2foods strives to balance Japanese craftsmanship with global culinary trends, crafting not just meals, but experiences that tantalize the palate and enrich the soul. Gâteau (Gah-toe), a French word for cake, was originally inspired by traditional French, modern-day Japanese culinary ingenuity.

The three styles in which the cake can be enjoyed include: