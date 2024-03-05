From Japan to the USA, 2foods aims to revolutionize the plant-based culinary landscape, infusing every creation with indulgence and the dynamic essence of Tokyo's rich culture. 2foods will be showcasing its Nexty Award Finalist, Gâteau Chocolate at Expo West, at booth #3098C.
Gâteau Chocolate is a plant-based confection that weaves rich, premium chocolate with Japanese brown rice flour. 2foods gâteau can be enjoyed in three ways—fudge, mousse, or melted chocolate—showcasing its flexibility as a dessert option. The cake is also gluten-free, non-GMO, and soy-free. This dessert is a nod to Tokyo's sophisticated culinary scene, and will retail for $16.95.
2foods strives to balance Japanese craftsmanship with global culinary trends, crafting not just meals, but experiences that tantalize the palate and enrich the soul. Gâteau (Gah-toe), a French word for cake, was originally inspired by traditional French, modern-day Japanese culinary ingenuity.
The three styles in which the cake can be enjoyed include:
- Fudge Style: For those who crave a dense, rich texture, the Gâteau can be enjoyed straight from the fridge, offering a classic fudge-like consistency.
- Mousse Style: Allowing the Gâteau to sit at room temperature for 15–20 minutes transforms it into a firm mouse, with an airy texture reminiscent of a traditional firm mousse, balancing richness with a smooth, velvety texture.
- Melted Chocolate Style: A quick five seconds in a microwave the Gâteau into a molten chocolate experience.