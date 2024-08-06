Bob's Red Mill is expanding its line of Bob’s Signature Blends with new pancake and waffle mixes. The varieties include Homestyle Buttermilk, available now nationwide, along with Chocolate Chip & Banana and White Chocolate & Strawberry, available now at Walmart.

Made with Bob’s Red Mill’s signature blends of premium flours and quality pantry staples, each mix delivers pancakes in minutes. With 73% of home cooks preferring recipes with a short list of ingredients, the mixes will become an essential shortcut for easy, convenient breakfasts with scratch-quality homemade taste in every bite, says the brand. Varieties include:

Homestyle Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix: Simple ingredients come together for pancakes and crisp, golden waffles with this new take on a beloved classic. Now available at local retailers nationwide.

Chocolate Chip & Banana Pancake & Waffle Mix: Sweet banana and melty chocolate combine for an indulgent pancake experience steeped in childhood nostalgia. Available at Walmart stores now.

White Chocolate & Strawberry Pancake & Waffle Mix: Creamy white chocolate chips and sweet fruit combine to make light, fluffy pancakes that are a must-try for any pancake lover. Available at Walmart stores now.

"At Bob's, we've truly perfected the art of premium, delicious pancake and waffle mixes, and knowing shoppers are in need of convenient yet exciting options, expanding our offerings just made sense," says Blake Isaac, director of innovation and marketing at Bob's Red Mill. "Like all of our products, each mix is made with quality ingredients, and without the use of unnecessary additives, for simple just-add-water meals that rival pancakes and waffles made from scratch."

Bob’s Red Mill new Pancake Mixes are available in 20-oz. bags. Consumers can find retailer information and learn more about the new mixes here.

Related: Bob's Red Mill taps Daniel Barba as VP of marketing