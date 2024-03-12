Utz Brands—a company offering several brands of salty snack foods for more than 100 years-- is featuring two of its beloved better-for-you brands at this year’s Expo West event in Anaheim: Boulder Canyon and Tortiyahs.

Boulder Canyon, which offers one of the best-selling potato chips in the natural channel, is debuting Canyon Poppers, the brand’s first portfolio expansion beyond chips. Canyon Poppers are intended to offer consumers a light, crispy, puffed snack choice. The crunchy corn-based snack comes in two flavors:

Aged White Cheddar, with a rich, cheesy taste

Jalapeño Ranch, with tangy ranch flavor and a kick of spice

Both varieties of Canyon Poppers are made with avocado oil, certified gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients.

“Thirty years ago, Boulder Canyon was a pioneer in the better-for-you snack category. The launch of Canyon Poppers marks a significant milestone in the brand’s journey,” says Stacey Schultz, senior vice president of marketing for Utz Brands. “Loyal Boulder Canyon fans now have more ways to enjoy premium products made with avocado oil, and new fans now have even more reasons to try Boulder Canyon’s tasty portfolio of better-for-you snacks.”

In addition to the new Canyon Poppers, Boulder Canyon will also be sampling its limited-time-only Boulder Batch Grillo’s Classic Dill Pickle Flavored Kettle Style Potato Chip, which comes from a partnership with Grillo’s Pickles. Launched in December 2023, the pairing between the two offers pickle and chip lovers a crunchier way to enjoy the combination of dill, garlic, and tang of vinegar.

Utz Brands’ Tortiyahs will also be exhibiting at Expo West, sampling Spicy Green Chili, Jalapeño Ranch, and nacho-flavored tortilla chips. The premium tortilla chip line is made with all Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients, is certified gluten-free, and contains 20 g or more of whole grains per serving.

