Considering how challenging and busy their work lives are, if bakery professionals are ever going to step away from their day-to-day businesses, they need a darn good reason to do so. With its 2024 Convention, the American Bakers Association (ABA) is actually offering these bakery pros a long list of reasons.

“This year's convention has an action-packed agenda against the beautiful backdrop of Scottsdale, AZ,” remarks ABA President and CEO Eric Dell. “Bakers, suppliers, and other industry professionals attending the convention can look forward to four days of thought leadership, networking, engaging speakers, and leisure activities.”

Scheduled April 14–17 at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa, the ABA convention boasts an agenda designed to energize attendees and send them home with connections and knowledge they can harness to build their businesses, making the time and budget dollars they spend on attendance worthwhile.

Valuable resource

Dell says the convention is one of the myriad ways in which the ABA provides powerful resources to help bakery companies survive and thrive.

“ABA is the largest, most established, and diverse trade association for the commercial baking industry in the U.S.,” he states. “Knowledge-sharing events like the convention position ABA as a thought leader and encourage the exchange of innovative ideas and collaborative problem-solving.”

While ABA leaders focus much of their time year-round on legislative and regulatory concerns, Dell says, it also works to stay on the leading edge of market and consumer trends, and it “delivers impactful educational programs to equip members with the knowledge and skills to succeed.”

Samantha Moore, senior director of meetings and education with the ABA, says attending the convention can be “invaluable” for bakers.

“It offers a vibrant forum to stay informed about cutting-edge baking trends, innovations, and market insights,” she remarks. “Moreover, attendees gain access to thought-provoking business sessions and workshops that equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to understand the nuances of the commercial baking industry.”

Tackling challenges

Dell comments that one item on the long list of challenges the convention is geared toward addressing is the lack of qualified workers—already a headache, it is only expected to get more frustrating, projected to reach 53,500 by 2030.

“Through insightful discussions and expert insights from speakers, attendees can explore strategies to attract and retain talent and ensure their businesses are well-prepared to overcome workforce challenges,” he says.

The schedule includes several sessions, including names known both in the baking industry and to the business world at large. The opening keynote by best-selling author Eric Qualman is titled “Digital Transformation: The Future of Innovation and Growth” and will take a deep dive into the pitfalls and potential of artificial intelligence. Monday’s keynote, “Leading With Purpose: Leadership for Today,” will be delivered by Ben Nemtin, a thought leader known to such luminaries as Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, and more.

In addition to rousing speeches, the convention’s programming includes many workshops, panels, roundtables, and other programs. Dell offers up the Monday morning Business Session as a highlight.

“The ‘Good in Grains: Promoting Grain Nutrition to Consumers’ session (featuring Grain Foods Foundation scientific advisory board members) and the ‘Bakery Playbook: Translating Consumer Expectations’ session with Anne-Marie Roerink aim to offer attendees valuable insights into expanding our category,” he comments. “This includes delivering fact-based resources highlighting the integral role of grain foods in fostering healthy and balanced diets among consumers. The sessions will also explore evolving trends in consumer perceptions and purchasing habits for our products across retail and foodservice channels.”

Another highlight is the Monday morning “Gist Breakfast: Federal Policy Impacting the Baking Industry. The session will be led by Rasma Zvaners, ABA vice president of government relations; and Bill Dumais, the association’s state affairs manager. Attendees will hear a rundown of some of the most pressing federal legislative and regulatory issues impacting the industry. They also will hear reasons why bakers need to know about them, why they matter to pros in the field, how the ABA is working to address the issues, and how attendees can get involved in these crucial areas.

Networking and getting social

The convention includes a number of sessions with networking time built in. The Sunday New Attendee and NextGen Baker Brunch includes a rousing address chat on energetic leadership, featuring Bradley Cain of Cain Food Industries, Lili Economakis of Aspire Bakeries, and Andrew Deutscher of Regenerate. Then, young professionals new to the industry and seasoned baking veterans are invited to discuss concerns, share helpful career advice, and get to know each other. Other networking-centric programming includes breakfasts and luncheons, and frequent networking breaks throughout the convention.

While the convention is focused on building business, there are several opportunities to wind down and have fun with other bakers. The Bakers Give Back community service event blends lunch with a chance to socialize with other bakers while helping out the Phoenix Rescue Mission (aimed at assisting local residents struggling with homelessness and hunger insecurity). Athletic and sporty convention attendees can participate in a competitive pickleball tournament, pit their skills on the links against other bakers during a golf tournament, or enjoy a bright-and-early fun run around the resort’s beautiful grounds. For a more relaxing time, the association is hosting cocktail and nightcap receptions where attendees can grab their libation of choice and kick back after a lively day of convention programming. There is also a chance to build hives and planters to help local bee populations and a salsa-making and margarita-mixing event.





The setting

The ABA convention is structured to make the most of the picturesque resort setting of the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa. Many of the networking sessions, social events, and meals take place outside in the open desert air, with breathtaking views of the surroundings.

Additionally, the facility offers several amenities for attendees to take advantage of during downtime, or to enjoy by taking a day or two before or after the convention’s activities. Features of the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa include:

the Adventure Water Park, featuring a flow-board surfing simulator, lazy river, and a 110-foot waterslide

two outdoor pools (the Adventure Pool, and the Aquamiel Pool) with private cabanas and reserved poolside seating available

the Tommy Bahama Relaxation Reef, with private “islands” for a more intimate outdoor aquatic experience

award-winning Westin Kierland Golf Club, with three premium courses: Acacia, Ironwood, and Mesquite

Agave the Arizona Spa and Salon, a full-service facility where visitors can choose from a number of relaxing, pampering, and rejuvenating treatments

restaurants and bars ranging from quick-serve to fine dining, including Coffee Flats, Waltz & Weiser Whiskey Bar & Cantina, Faro & Brag, J. Swilling’s Poolside Bar & Grill, and others

Parting thoughts

Moore points out that while it might be hard to justify time away from the office, the convention agenda ultimately offers enough business-building value to make the case.

“By fostering connections and staying informed on industry trends, commercial baking industry professionals can seize business opportunities, enhance their skills, and navigate regulatory landscapes. Together and separately, these pillars contribute to the overall advancement and competitiveness of the commercial baking sector,” she advises.

“I encourage attendees to visit our website for more about ABA's renewed mission, vision, and purpose and how we are driving growth and innovation for our members,” he says.