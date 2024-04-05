The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) has announced its keynotes and featured sessions at IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo, which is being held July 14–17 at McCormick Place in Chicago. From ultra-processed foods and AI to food as medicine and the future of the FDA, this year’s program will focus on addressing some of the top food issues including food insecurity and climate change.

“We need an all-hands-on-deck approach to conquer the many challenges facing our food system today and in the future. Representing key regulatory agencies, disruptive consumer and B2B businesses, and innovative initiatives, the keynoters and speakers at IFT FIRST are at the cutting-edge of several facets of our global food system. IFT is excited to welcome these leaders to our event so they can share their indispensable knowledge, insights, and ideas with the IFT community,” said IFT CEO Christie Tarantino-Dean.

Keynotes

Revolutionizing Food Innovation Through AI

Speakers:

Justin Honaman, Head of Worldwide Retail & Consumer Goods Go-To-Market Growth at Amazon (AWS)

Nora Khaldi, Founder and CEO at Nuritas

Moderator: Asch Harwood, Vice President of Data & Insights at ReFED

Focus: Attendees will explore how collaboration across the human/machine spectrum fuels groundbreaking advancements in predictive analytics, precision engineering, biotechnology, and food product development.

Monday, July 15, 2024, from 8:15 am to 9:30 am CDT

Global Innovation Speed Pitch Event

Host: Bernhard van Lengerich, Founder of Seeding The Future Foundation

Participants: Winners of the 2023 Seeding The Future Global Food System Challenge

Focus: The groundbreaking speed pitch event will include teams of scientists, engineers, innovators, and entrepreneurs from across the globe showcasing their award-winning projects.

Monday, July 15, 2024, from 11:00 am to 12:15 pm CDT

The Future of the FDA’s Food Program

Speaker: Jim Jones, FDA deputy commissioner for Human Foods

Focus: Jones will highlight the FDA’s strategies for protecting and promoting the health and wellness of all people through science-based approaches to prevent foodborne illness, reduce diet-related chronic diseases, and ensure chemicals in food are safe.

Tuesday, July 16, 2024, from 8:30 am to 9:45 am CDT

Featured sessions

F&B Ecosystem of the Future: Harnessing the Power of Innovation, Collaboration, and Diverse Thinking

Speakers:

René Lammers, executive vice president and chief science officer at PepsiCo

Quincy Lissaur, executive director at SSAFE, C­­olombia Division

Sarah Reisinger, chief science and research officer at dsm-firmenich

Moderator: Saharah Moon Chapotin, dxecutive director at Foundation at Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR)

Focus: This session will explore into how critical factors such as sustainability, digitalization, consumer-centric innovation, and diversity are shaping the future of the food and beverage ecosystem, as well as the partnerships needed across academia, industry, and non-profit to unleash creative solutions.

Monday, July 15, 2024, from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm CDT

IFT Scientific Journals Special Session: Ultra-processed Foods (UPFs)

Speakers:

Kevin Hall, senior investigator at National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Mario Estévez García, professor of Animal Production and Food Science at the University of Extremadura, Spain, and scientific editor at Journal of Food Science

Youling Xiong, professor, Department of Animal and Food Science at University of Kentucky

Julie Hess, research nutritionist at USDA-ARS Grand Forks Human Nutrition Research Center

Moderator: Anna Rosales, senior drector, Government Affairs & Nutrition at IFT

Focus: Presented by IFT’s scientific journals (Journal of Food Science and Comprehensive Reviews in Food Science and Food Safety), this special session will dive into the current scientific understanding of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), covering key areas including quality and safety, health and nutrition, and consumer expectations and perceptions.

Monday, July 15, 2024, from 3:15 pm to 4:30 pm CDT

Empowering Food & Nutrition Security: A Vision for Health Equity and Impactful Partnerships

Speakers:

Caree Jackson Cotwright, director of nutrition security and health equity, USDA

Ruth Oniang'o, founder and editor-in-chief, African Journal of Food, Agriculture, Nutrition, and Development

Gary Foster, chief science officer at WeightWatchers

Katie Stebbins, executive director of the Food and Nutrition Innovation Institute (FNII) at Tufts University

Moderator: Sylvia Rowe, president and owner at SR Strategy

Focus: This session will explore how collaborations between governments, NGOs, businesses, and communities are essential to implementing food science solutions that play critical roles in achieving food as medicine approaches and overall food and nutrition security.

Tuesday, July 16, 2024, from 10:15 am to 11:15 am CDT

Advancing Food System Innovation Through Novel Technologies

Speakers:

Aletta Schnitzler, chief scientific officer at TurtleTree

Lou Cooperhouse, founder, president, and CEO at BlueNalu

Ellen Kim, marketing director at Plantspired Brand Innovation & Marketing Communications at Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc.

Moderator: Tim Fires, president, Circana Global Foodservice

Focus: This session will delve into trailblazing examples of interdisciplinary collaboration. From unlocking the promise of biotechnology for sustainable food solutions to achieving the world’s first animal-free cellular agriculture, these trailblazing leaders exemplify the transformative potential of collaborative innovation.

Date: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm CDT





To learn more about IFT FIRST, go to iftevent.org.

Early-bird registration ends on April 19. To take advantage of the attendee discount, go to iftevent.org/attend/registration. The discount IFT members receive to IFT FIRST covers the amount of membership. To become a member or learn more, go to iftevent.org/membership.