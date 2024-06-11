Whether consumers are vanilla loyalists or looking to jazz up their cereal selection this summer, General Mills has two vanilla-forward cereal varieties hitting shelves. They include:

New – Loaded Birthday Cake Cereal: New to the Loaded Cereal family is Birthday Cake—a celebration of vanilla crème in each pink, puffed-up cereal bite. The cereal joins the Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix, and Cocoa Puffs Loaded lineup, available now at select retailers nationwide starting at $6.88.

Returning – Vanilla Chex: This fan favorite is returning to the cereal aisle for the first time in over three years. Not seen since 2021, the gluten-free cereal is making a comeback with its signature sweet dusting of vanilla and sugar that hugs each crunchy square. Fans can find Vanilla Chex for a limited time at select retailers nationwide starting at $4.99.

