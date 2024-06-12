As Father's Day approaches, Crumbl invites all to express appreciation for father figures with a special lineup of desserts. Crumbl stores nationwide and across Canada will feature a new addition to their menu: Toffee Cake, available through June 15.

Toffee Cake is Crumbl’s newest dessert offering: a chocolate cake soaked in melty caramel sauce and crowned with fluffy whipped cream and chopped toffee pieces. Just like Crumbl’s cookies, Toffee Cake is baked with fresh ingredients each day to ensure a quality dessert experience.

For consumers who are hosting a get-together for Father’s Day this year, Crumbl offers a shareable, family-sized version of the Toffee Cake, so there's enough to go around.

In line with Crumbl's mission to bring friends and family together, Crumbl continues to expand beyond cookies to include a variety of classic desserts. The aim is to create memorable experiences that foster connection and celebration among loved ones.

Because Crumbl stores are closed on Sundays, customers are encouraged to plan ahead and purchase their cookies, Toffee Cakes, and Father’s Day Gift Cards in advance to ensure a memorable Father's Day celebration.

