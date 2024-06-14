This week's Fun Friday starts off with bread as works of art. Josh Pickens, head of production at Ole & Steen (a famed Danish bakery in New York City), has taken this artistry to the next level. Pickens' work includes giant cheesecakes, massive hot dog buns, and baguettes as long as he is tall.

Read our full Q&A with Pickens here.

Ball Park Buns brings back Little League contest

Speaking of buns: in honor of National Little League Week, which ends June 16, Ball Park Buns announced that its fan-favorite contest is back, Swing Big for the Little League World Series. Baseball and Little League fans across the country now have a chance to win a trip to Championship Weekend at the 2024 Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS), slated for August 24-25 in Williamsport, PA.

Through Sunday, July 7, fans can visit BallParkBuns.com/SwingBig to share in 500 words or less their story on why they should win the ultimate Little League World Series trip. The winner will receive four passes to the 2024 LLBWS Championship Weekend in Williamsport, roundtrip airfare, a three-night hotel stay, a $500 gift card towards the Little League Official Store, and a tour of the Little League International Complex including the World of Little League Museum.

Ocean Spray welcomes new character in campaign

Ocean Spray announced a new Masterbrand campaign along with its tagline: “Just Add Cran.” This new mantra will be brought to life through three new ad spots, showcasing the return of a grower-owner character named Johnny featured in the brand’s ad campaigns. As the straightforward cousin to Justin and Henry, the two beloved farmers from past Ocean Spray ads, Johnny embodies the brand’s New England roots and the grit of the farmer-owners who serve as the core of the brand.

In the new ad spots, highlighting Ocean Spray’s Zero Sugar juice, Craisins dried cranberries, and the brand’s fan-favorite line of cran-forward blends, Johnny presents "Just Add Cran" as a solution to transform everyday moments from boring to fun. While previous campaigns centered on bringing the viewers to the flooded cranberry bog, in these three new spots, Ocean Spray is bringing the bog to the people in real-life settings for the first time, ranging from a diner, game show, and a virtual work meeting.

The new spots, Dating, Diner, and Video Call will be amplified through a mix of online video, display banners in addition to streaming TV.

Beats and treats: Juicy Drop returns to Breakaway Festival in Kansas City

The TikTok viral candy brand, Bazooka's Juicy Drop, is back at Azura Amphitheatre on June 14–15.. Audiences will dip into a world of flavor as the fan-favorite Juicy Drop ride returns to the festival grounds.

Festival goers will be immersed in a larger than life Juicy Drop interactive experience featuring a mechanical ride in the shape of a Juicy Drop Gummy Dip ‘N Stix candy. Free Juicy Drop candy will be given out all weekend long, so fans can enjoy a sweet gummy paired with sour gel. Visitors will also have the opportunity to take part in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year's supply of Juicy Drop and $1,000. To enter, the visitor can simply post their Juicy Drop festival experience to social media and tag @JuicyDropCandy on Instagram and/or @juicydropcandyofficial on TikTok. Official rules for the sweepstakes can be found here.

Hostess, DroneUp partner to delivery moments of joy

Hostess has announced its newest campaign, Hostess Joy Drops, in partnership with DroneUp, America’s leading autonomous drone delivery company. This new campaign will deliver moments of joy to consumers this summer through drone delivery.

Through July 2 on the Joy Drops page, consumers can nominate themselves or a person who has the name Joy as a part of their first, middle, or last name to receive a Hostess Joy Drop this summer. One hundred winners will be selected to receive a surprise package filled with fan-favorite Hostess snacks such as Twinkies and Donettes, along with toys and games to enjoy with the family. Drone delivery is available in select cities in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Winners outside of these select areas will receive their Hostess Joy Drop via mail.

Miller High Life, Planters to pay for a wedding—depending on venue

Miller High Life and Planters will pay for your wedding this summer and Mr. Peanut will walk you down the aisle. The catch? It needs to be in a dive bar.

This wedding season, Miller High Life and Planters are celebrating those whose love goes together like beer and peanuts by giving fans the ultimate dive bar wedding - Mr. Peanut escort included.

Couples who have a dive bar love story can submit for their chance to have a full dive bar wedding with all the champagne details covered by Miller High Life and Planters including:

A wedding to be held at the dive bar of your choice A "shell-peroned" ride in the iconic Planters Nutmobile to the dive bar for an unforgettable arrival A Champagne of Beers tower and toast followed by a buffet of dive bar staples for the perfect late-night snack Mr. Peanut character to escort you down the peanut-shell-covered dive bar aisle Custom wedding-ready accessories from the limited-edition Miller High Life and Planters co-branded Tie Bar collaboration A peanut-flavored wedding cake with custom Girl in the Moon and the Mr. Peanut character cake topper

Fans can submit to have their dive bar wedding at highlifeandplanters.com/perfectmatchrimony now through June 25. Plus, select Matches Made in the High Life who aren't chosen for the full wedding experience will receive limited-edition Miller High Life & Planters co-branded, wedding-ready accessories including a tie, pocket square, and a bowtie from Tie Bar.