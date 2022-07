Fresh off a successful second year of Little League Baseball and Softball field renovations, Ball Park Buns announced that nominations are now open for its 2023 Ball Parks of Dreams initiative. Deserving Little League programs from across the country can visit BallParksofDreams.com until September 23 to submit their nomination. The new, open application process—a first for the initiative—will provide Little League communities across the country with the opportunity to share their story of how a field renovation would positively impact their players and community.

The Ball Parks of Dreams initiative continues to be a cornerstone of Ball Park Buns' multi-year partnership with Little League Baseball and Softball and the brand's commitment to help serve Little League teams across the country as the Official Hot Dog and Hamburger Bun of the Little League World Series. Since the initiative kicked off in 2021, Ball Park Buns has helped six Little League teams in need of field renovations, which included fields that had fallen into disrepair during the COVID-19 pandemic. Renovations included sodding, overhauling the infield, installing a new outfield fence, and adding trees for fan comfort and shade.

As part of the online nomination process for the 2023 Ball Parks of Dreams initiative, Little League officials, coaches, and parents will have the opportunity to share information about their league's greatest needs—including the state of their field's current playing condition and league equipment needs. All nominations will be reviewed by a committee of representatives from Ball Park Buns whose judging criteria will focus on serving teams and fields with the greatest need. Three teams will be selected for field makeovers to be completed by the start of the 2023 Little League season

"By expanding our selection process to include nominations, we have the opportunity to learn even more about nationwide Little League programs directly from the volunteers that operate them," said Alexandra McDade, brand manager, Ball Park Buns & Rolls at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "We believe these deeper insights will help us to better understand the personal connections between a field and its community—enabling us to implement more impactful renovations."

