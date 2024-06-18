Nature’s Path has announced that Raj Joshi has joined the company as its chief marketing officer. A seasoned marketer with brand-building and innovation experience in industry-leading food companies, Joshi will spearhead strategic marketing initiatives to further build Nature’s Path’s North America market presence while reinforcing the company’s commitment to making quality, organic foods more accessible to all.

Joining the team during a pivotal year for innovation, Joshi will focus on deepening consumer connections, expanding market reach in the U.S., leading the R&D organization and driving sustained growth for Nature’s Path’s portfolio of USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Certified breakfast, baking, and snack brands.

Prior to joining Nature’s Path, Joshi spent eight years at Blue Diamond Growers, the farmer-owned cooperative and world’s largest almond marketer and processor, where he most recently served as the chief growth officer. Preceding his time at Blue Diamond, Joshi had an 18-year career at the Kellogg Company as a former general manager and marketing vice president.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Raj to the Nature’s Path leadership team as our first chief marketing offficer,” said Arjan Stephens, president of Nature’s Path. “As a family-run company deeply committed to our triple bottom line approach, Nature’s Path is gaining an industry powerhouse in Raj so we can continue sharing our promise to leave the earth better than we found it through an integrated marketing approach. With Raj’s guidance, we look forward to not only expanding our North American presence, but also creating impactful marketing campaigns and exciting innovations that will reach consumers looking for delicious, high-quality organic foods.”

“Having admired Nature’s Path and its innovative approach to organic foods for quite some time, I’m incredibly excited to join the team to drive the brand’s impact with consumers,” said Joshi. “Nature’s Path’s portfolio of industry-leading organic breakfast, baking, and snack foods are not only tasty, but showcase the brand’s commitment to quality, sustainability and social responsibility. With my extensive food experience, I'm eager to propel Nature's Path forward through innovative campaigns and bold product launches, all in service of the brand’s mission to leave the earth better than we found it.”

Nature’s Path crafts its products using only organic, non-GMO ingredients that put people and planetary health first. The brand is committed to fostering organic agriculture principles by making its products more accessible to the masses, while also offering a lineup of plant-based pantry items that advance the holistic health of the ecosystem.

