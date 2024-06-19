Jambar, the artisan-made organic energy bar company launched in 2021 by PowerBar co-founder Jennifer Maxwell, continues to expand its nationwide retail footprint. Jambar products will now be carried in select Whole Foods Market stores in Northern California, Southern California, and Hawaii.

“Jambar is excited to be a part of the Whole Foods Market family. These organic energy bars not only meet Whole Foods Market’s high-quality standards, but they’re also delicious,” says Jambar Founder and CEO Jennifer Maxwell. “Our company’s dedication to organic food and farming, along with its commitment to giving back, makes JAMBAR a natural addition to Whole Foods Market shelves,” she adds.

Maxwell and her late husband Brian essentially created the energy bar category when they launched the original PowerBar in 1985. More than three decades later, Maxwell had a new vision. She put the KitchenAid mixer she used for the first PowerBars back to work, blending the highest-quality, most innovative organic ingredients into a new type of whole food energy bar.

The result is Jambar. Whole Foods Market will offer four flavors of Jambar: Malt Nut Melody, Musical Mango, Chocolate Cha Cha and Jammin’ Jazzleberry. Jambars are made with organic, gluten-free ancient grains, berries, fruit, nuts, fair-trade chocolate, proteins from sunflowers and organic dairy, and pure syrup, juices, and honey as sweeteners. The Musical Mango and Jammin’ Jazzleberry varieties are 100% vegan and suitable for plant-based diets. All Jambars contain 10g of premium quality protein.

Jambars are made in the U.S. and crafted in small batches in the company’s own manufacturing facility in Northern California. A woman-owned business and a mission-based, “conscious CPG brand,” Jambar donates 50% of after-tax profits to organizations that support music and active living. Runner’s World named Jambar the Best Protein Bar for runners in 2022 and also recognized Jambar with its 2023 Fitness Nutrition Award.

Jambar is distributed by leading natural and specialty foods distributors, including UNFI and KEHE. For wholesale inquiries, contact jammin@jambar.com or call 877-JAMBARZ.

