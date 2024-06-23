Crumbl's latest offering for dessert lovers is Butter Cake, premiering this week. The warm, gooey butter cake is baked with a crunch of sugar crystals, then topped with a buttery glaze and a smooth vanilla bean whipped cream.

The Butter Cake originally began its creation as a butter cake bar, inspired by one of Sawyer Hemsley’s—Crumbl’s co-founder—favorite desserts. As Crumbl’s expert bakers began to develop the new dessert, it changed over time until finishing as a Butter Cake.

This latest Limited Time Offering (LTO), Butter Cake, shares an lineup of flavors this week alongside Chocolate Covered Pretzel Pie (new), Lemon Cupcake, Honey Bun, Peanut Butter & Jelly, and the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk classic.

Crumbl loves experimenting with new flavors, especially with customer’s flavor requests. The brand's app includes a special feature named the Cookie Journal, a place where customers can leave reviews of any Crumbl flavor. Crumbl takes these and any other customer feedback into account when ideating new desserts and cookies.

The Butter Cake is available this week only, June 24-29. For more information about Crumbl, visit crumbl.com.

