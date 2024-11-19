This holiday season, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is inviting guests to celebrate bold flavors and festive innovation with its new limited-time offerings, including a twist on its classic Butter Cake: the Mini Butter Cake Flight. Guests can enjoy the new cake flight now through Monday, January 6.

The flight includes three flavors, served with vanilla Häagen-Dazs ice cream. Consumers can choose from:

Dark Chocolate & Brownie Crumble

Spiced Apple & Cherries

Smoked Bacon & Maple

Classic Butter Cake

