Netflix and Popcorn Indiana are teaming up to bring Netflix Now Popping, an all-new ready-to-eat Netflix-branded popcorn line, to the masses, per a press release from the streamer.

Flavors include Cult Classic Cheddar Kettle Corn and Swoonworthy Cinnamon Kettle Corn, and the new line of Netflix popcorn "promises a snack experience tailored to every viewer's taste," says the brand. The popcorn will be sold nationwide at Walmart, and can also be purchased at popcornindiana.com.

An 8-ounce bag of the new popcorn will retail for $4.49, according to grocery chain Shoprite, says Variety, which also reports that Netflix’s Now Popping isn’t the first food-related endeavor for the company. In 2020, it made a deal with Ben & Jerry’s, which introduced Netflix & Chilll’d flavor (peanut butter ice cream with sweet-and-salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies), still available on store shelves today.

This also isn't the first time a movie-focused company has released popcorn: AMC Theatres launched its microwaveable, RTE popcorn in February 2023, also at Walmart stores.

