Soul Grain aims to give granola a healthy twist while infusing soul food recipes into the mix, and recently released its Purple Rain flavor this year, and Sweet Potato flavor in 2022. Its other flavors include:

Banana Pudding: A blend of bananas, amaranth, oats, Himalayan pink salt, vanilla bean paste, chia seeds, coconut oil, and a touch of maple syrup.

Coco Mango: This exotic blend of nutritious amaranth, oats, mango, coconut, cashews, fresh lime zest, turmeric, Himalayan pink salt, flax meal, coconut oil, and a touch of maple syrup is inspired by the flavors of the Caribbean.

Neutral Nelly: This blend is free of nuts and fruits, but full of amaranth, oats, hemp hearts, flaxseed, vanilla bean paste, Himalayan pink salt, coconut oil, and a touch of maple syrup. The smooth and velvety notes of vanilla add a touch of indulgence, creating a versatile and decadent experience, per the brand.

The granola retails for $13.95 per 10-oz. bag.

The founders, Sylvia (a pastry chef) and Liz (a licensed nutritionist) combined their talents to start Soul Grain. Each brought their unique interests to the brand, creating a fusion of food and culture. They share a commitment to quality and innovation, never settling for anything less than delicious, per the brand.

