This week's Fun Friday is for the Rice Krispie Treats fans: Kellanova is inviting fans to stay at the Re-Treat Suite by Rice Krispie Treats, but only through end of August, for the most part.

The brand is challenging families and fans to ditch the fall dread and get away for one more sweet summer vacation where you can live like a kid again—literally—at this one-of-a-kind destination: The Re-Treat Suite by Rice Krispies Treats.

Located in the newly renovated Red Jacket Beach Resort on seaside Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the Re-Treat Suite is an immersive takeover of a charming suite inspired by the snack and the nostalgia of summertime sleepovers, bringing fans inside the world of Rice Krispies Treats.

The best part? This dream-like suite can be reserved at no cost to families and fans – all you have to do is pack up your crew, head to the Cape and let the core memory-making begin.

Families and fans can request to book one of five different two-night, three-day stays at the Re-Treat Suite by Rice Krispies Treats now throughout the month of August by visiting RiceKrispiesTreatsReTreat.com. And yes, you can bring the whole crew, as the Suite accommodates up to six guests in one queen bed, one set of twin bunk beds, and two rollaway beds.

Bookings will be awarded to a limited number of fans on a first-come, first-served basis and will open on a rolling basis. The stays will be available for booking as follows:

Friday, August 16 at 12 pm ET: August 23-25 open for booking

Monday, August 19 at 12 pm ET: August 27-29 open for booking

Friday, August 23 at 12 pm ET: August 30-September 1 open for booking

The most loved Costco snacks in the U.S.

Costco is known for its bulk bargains, but it's also a treasure trove of unique and tasty treats that can satisfy every craving.

But which Costco snacks do customers love the most?

To find out, CouponBirds analyzed 145,533 customer review ratings for all snacks on Costco.com and revealed the snacks with the highest percentage of five-star reviews.

These are the most loved snacks per category:

Chocolates: Utah's Dark Chocolate Truffles (91.99% five-star reviews)

Cookies: Lotus Biscoff Cookies (88.04%)

Chips: Cheetos Crunchy (86.00%)

Nuts or Seeds: Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves (90.73%)

Snack Bars: G2G Peanut Butter Coconut Chocolate Protein Bars (90.57%)

Click here to see the full list.

Parents can get free samples of Kind Snacks' kids bars on DoorDash

Kind Snacks recently introduced a new line of soft-baked Kids Bars in kid-approved Chocolate Chip and Blueberry Muffin flavors. The bars are made with 100% whole-grain oats and 5g of protein.

Kind launched the new Kids Bars with the help of two celebrity moms, Kristin Cavallari and Tori Spelling, sending them back to a California beach in a funny back-to-school take that fans won’t want to miss. You can check out the video on KIND Snacks’ Instagram.

To make the lives of parents a bit easier during the hectic BTS season, Kind has also teamed up with DashMart, DoorDash's own grocery and convenience store, to deliver free samples of Kind Kids bars straight to their door starting today! From Aug. 21–28, DashMart will include a complimentary Kind Kids bar in all orders for families nationwide to get a taste. Kind Kids are available at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $4.99.

Mavericks Snacks partners with Paramount for Transformers One film release

Teaming up with Paramount Pictures, Mavericks will promote the latest installment of the Transformers series, Transformers One, scheduled for theatrical release on Friday, September 20.

Leading up to the film’s release, Mavericks will be bringing the partnership to life via its “Snack Like a Hero” campaign at Whole Foods Market and on Amazon.com, including: