Legacy Bakehouse has announced the completion of its acquisition of Angelic Bakehouse (formerly a unit of T. Marzetti Co.) in Cudahy, WI. According to representatives, the asset purchase enables Legacy Bakehouse to grow its core business while adding new customers and product categories.

The Angelic facility is a 4-acre location with 42,000 square feet of production space. Built as a commercial bakery in 2013, the existing manufacturing equipment and similarity of operations reportedly will enable rapid assimilation into the existing production footprint.

Founded in 1917, Legacy Bakehouse is a 100+-year-old, Wisconsin-based operation that focuses on developing and manufacturing a range of baked snack components, including rye chips, garlic chips, bread sticks, pita chips, and more. Said to be known for its quality and dependability, they are used by leading brands, emergent brands, and private labels.

“Speed and quality. We took possession on June 27 and immediately began implementing our plan to start up operations, including implementing our quality and safety procedures to start production by the end of July. That combination of quality and speed is what our customers count on,” says Peter Sardina, president, Legacy Bakehouse.

Legacy Bakehouse was acquired by Benford Capital Partners of Chicago in 2023. An infusion of capital allegedly enabled the firm to expand quickly, adding new leadership and key talent, upgrading equipment, and expanding production capacity and capabilities.

“We acquired Legacy Bakehouse in 2023 as a platform in the food and consumer sector. The Angelic acquisition is the latest expansion of the Legacy platform. The similar capabilities and proximity of the two facilities enable resource and best practice sharing to drive customer service, growth, and profitability,” remarks Brian Behm, principal at Benford.

