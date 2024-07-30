Consumer can light their pumpkin spice candles, grab their cozy blankets, and fire up the oven, because General Mills is back with all things pumpkin.

Pillsbury is bringing two new loaves full of spice and everything nice to consumers' kitchen this fall with Pillsbury Bread Batters. Consumers can just cut, squeeze, and bake to skip the prep work and go straight to baking. Flavors include Apple Cinnamon, made from real apples and cinnamon, or Pumpkin Spice, made with real pumpkin.

General Mills is also releasing new Pillsbury Frozen Mini Cinnis in Cinnamon and Caramel flavors. Consumers can simply microwave or thaw them straight from the package for a no-mess snack, with 16g of whole grains per serving.

General Mills is partnering with John Legend for its "Champion Legendary Teachers" program. Shoppers can now use the Box Tops app to support educators and earn cash for schools when buying Box Tops participating products—including Big G Cereals, Fruit Roll-Ups, Betty Crocker, Annie’s Mac & Cheese, and more.

Also returning to shelves are staples like Pillsbury Football Shape Cookies, Annie’s Pumpkin Grahams, and more.

