Krispy Kreme, Inc. today announced its first-ever Moroccan shop will open on August 9. In partnership with franchisee Americana, the company known for its Original Glazed doughnuts and coffee will now be making doughnuts fresh daily in Morocco.

The expansion is part of their strategic growth plan to bring its fresh doughnuts to more consumers around the globe through its capital-efficient hub and spoke model. The selection of Morocco is motivated by its economic vitality and the consumption habits of its population, who appreciate moments of pleasure and conviviality.

"Our decision to enter the Moroccan market is part of our broader expansion strategy in the Middle East and North Africa region," says Raphael Duvivier, Krispy Kreme chief development officer. "We know our iconic doughnuts and coffee will add an extra touch of joy to Moroccan consumers and bolster our presence in this crucial market."

To commemorate the opening, a grand festive event is planned. Attendees will enjoy a variety of entertainment and can participate in raffles for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Among these prizes, a few fortunate guests will win a year’s supply of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Special offers and discounts will also be available throughout the inaugural day.

The shop will feature a varied selection of 12 doughnuts, including the most popular flavors from around the world. Among these treats, customers will find the Original Glazed as well as chocolate, fruit, and hazelnut creations. Krispy Kreme will also introduce cream-filled and jam-filled doughnuts, along with gluten-free and vegan options, to satisfy all doughnut lovers.

To cater specifically to Moroccan tastes, Krispy Kreme has developed a range of exclusive doughnuts inspired by local flavors. This includes a caramel doughnut, reminiscent of the sweetness of dulce de leche and churros, two desserts particularly cherished in Morocco. A cinnamon doughnut has also been created to reflect traditional Moroccan flavors. Additionally, a lemon dream doughnut celebrates the frequent use of citrus in Moroccan cuisine. Each doughnut is made fresh daily, handcrafted, and decorated to ensure an exceptional taste experience.

The Moroccan shop will introduce the famous Hot Light shop concept, also known as the "Theatre Shop," where consumers can watch doughnuts being glazed and served fresh and warm directly from the production line. This concept offers an immersive and engaging experience, allowing customers to witness the captivating process of Krispy Kreme doughnut making in real-time.

Committed to supporting the local economy, Krispy Kreme is already collaborating with Moroccan suppliers for a significant portion of its ingredients and materials. This collaboration will be further strengthened after the shop's opening, fostering sustainable and mutually beneficial relationships with local communities and producers.

