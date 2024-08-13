While it may still feel like summer, autumn flavors are slowly making their way onto restaurant menus—IHOP included. On Sunday, September 1, IHOP will launch its seasonal pumpkin spice items at participating locations nationwide.

Since 2008, IHOP averages over 1 million pumpkin pancakes sold per year, and nearly half of IHOP’s guests love/like the pumpkin spice flavor.

With Americans spending more than $500 million in pumpkin spice products each year, IHOP’s pumpkin-flavored offerings include:

September Pancake of the Month! Maple Pumpkin Cheesecake: 4 pumpkin spice pancakes topped with maple glaze, cheesecake mousse & whipped topping. Consumers can order it as a combo with two pancakes, two bacon strips or two pork sausage links, two eggs your way, and hash browns.

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes (Full + Short Stack): Pumpkin spice pancakes made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, crowned with creamy whipped topping. Make it a combo with two bacon strips or two pork sausage links, two eggs your way, and hash browns.

