With pumpkin spice searches up nearly 200% over the last month, the seasonal flavor craze came in hot (and early) this year.

Two Pepperidge Farm fan-favorites are returning to spice up shelves for the 80% of people preferring to satisfy their pumpkin spice cravings through baked goods:

Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies: The same crisp cookies consumers already know and love, stuffed with pumpkin and chocolate creme for an indulgent treat. Hitting shelves nationwide for the 12th year in a row starting this month for $5.09 per 7-oz. bag.

Pepperidge Farm Pumpkin Spice Swirl Bread: The fall classic released over a decade ago features signature golden-baked Pepperidge Farm bread with the aroma and taste of Pumpkin Spice swirled in, sliced thick and perfect for toasting. Rolling out to retailers nationwide this month for $4.69 per 16-oz bag.

